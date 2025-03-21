Over 1,300 Flights Affected After UK’s Heathrow Airport Shuts Down Due To Power Outage
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Thousands of passengers have been affected by flight cancellations at Heathrow Airport after a large fire broke out Thursday night at a nearby electricity substation in west London, which supplies to the UK's largest airport.
The fire which was put under control on early Friday, forced the airport to shut down due to a power outage. The airport will remain closed on Friday.
In a statement, Heathrow warned customers to expect "significant disruption over the coming days."
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said that the substation's backup generator "appears to have been knocked out."
According to tracking website Flightradar24, more than 1,300 flights have been affected, while customers have been told not to travel to the airport until further notice.
Miliband stated that there is "no suggestion of foul play" concerning the fire, adding that he believed the fire was simply a "catastrophic accident."
"We've got to get power restored as quickly as possible and Heathrow opened as quickly as possible," he told LBC.
He also told Sky news that there was a backup generator but that it was also affected by the fire, which shows "how unusual and unprecedented" the situation is.
Heidi Alexander, the transport secretary, expressed that she was receiving updates on the "fast-moving" situation.
Recent Stories
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
More Stories From World
-
Over 1,300 flights affected after UK’s Heathrow Airport shuts down due to power outage6 minutes ago
-
Namibia inaugurates its first woman president1 hour ago
-
What's in Germany's giant spending 'bazooka'?1 hour ago
-
As euphoria of victory fades, IOC chief Coventry faces geopolitical reality1 hour ago
-
German upper house approves massive spending package1 hour ago
-
Kremlin says Putin order not to hit Ukraine energy targets still 'in force'1 hour ago
-
NBA's Boston Celtics sold for record $6.1 bn2 hours ago
-
Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T202 hours ago
-
Nawaz smacks record-breaking maiden ton as Pakistan win 3rd NZ T202 hours ago
-
Eddie Jordan remembered as 'heart and soul of party' as Aston pay tribute2 hours ago
-
'Gobsmacked' Hamilton smashes Shanghai lap record for first Ferrari pole3 hours ago
-
Record number of people died on migration routes in 2024: UN3 hours ago