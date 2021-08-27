UrduPoint.com

Over 1,300 People Injured By Series Of Blasts In Kabul - Source In Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) As many as 1,338 people have been injured by a series of terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik on Friday.

The source also said that the death toll stood at 60 people.

On Thursday, at least four blasts targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that at least 103 people - 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen - had been killed in the attacks, while other media report about more than 150 injured people.

