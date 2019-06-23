UrduPoint.com
Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,393 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 338 people ([including] 102 women and 173 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh [checkpoints], and 1,055 people ([including] 317 women and 538 children) from Jordan via the Nassib [checkpoint]," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that eight internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.9 hectares (7.1 acres) of land in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa, destroying 29 explosive devices, the center said.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

