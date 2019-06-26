Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Over 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 1,301 people have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states, including 326 people (among them 98 women and 166 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 975 people (among them 293 women and 497 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have destroyed at least 31 explosive devices over the given period, the statement added.

The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Earlier in June, Russian and Syrian military coordination staff said that about 1.8 million of Syrian refugees had already returned to places of permanent residence.