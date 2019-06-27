Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

As many as 1,357 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) As many as 1,357 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 1,357 people have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states, including 342 people (among them 103 women and 175 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,015 people (among them 305 women and 518 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

According to the center, Syrian engineering units removed mines from two hectares (4.9 acres) of land and destroyed 27 explosives.

The bulletin noted that six houses, preschool and bakery were reconstructed during the given period.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.