UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:16 PM

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

As many as 1,357 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) As many as 1,357 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 1,357 people have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states, including 342 people (among them 103 women and 175 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,015 people (among them 305 women and 518 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

According to the center, Syrian engineering units removed mines from two hectares (4.9 acres) of land and destroyed 27 explosives.

The bulletin noted that six houses, preschool and bakery were reconstructed during the given period.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

12 minutes ago

UAE, South Africa to strengthen trade, economic re ..

17 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Faysal Bank Limite ..

3 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Zarai Tarqiati Ban ..

3 minutes ago

Feisty Trump sets tone as stormy G20 looms

7 minutes ago

Textile sector receives Rs44.5 bln under PM's pack ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.