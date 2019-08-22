Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Over 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 1,372 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 506 people (including 152 women and 258 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 866 people (including 260 women and 442 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, four internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military has carried out one humanitarian operation, delivering around 2.4 tonnes of food to the residents of Homs province, the center added.

According to the bulletin,�Syrian engineering units have defused 24 explosive devices, clearing 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of the territory in Daraa and Damascus from mines over the given period.