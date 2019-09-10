UrduPoint.com
Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, a total of 1,347 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 355 people (including 107 women and 181 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 992 people (including 298 women and 506 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

