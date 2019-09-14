Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 1,348 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 343 people, including 103 women and 175 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,005 people, including 302 women and 513 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since July 18, 2018, over 399,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon, according to the bulletin.

According to the center, the Syrian engineering units defused 32 explosive devices throughout Syria, clearing 2.2 hectares (5.2 acres) of the territory from mines, over the past 24 hours.

No humanitarian actions were held over the given period, the bulletin said.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.