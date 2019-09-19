UrduPoint.com
Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:35 PM

Slightly less than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and over 400 from Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Slightly less than 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and over 400 from Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,366 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 418 people (including 125 women and 213 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 948 people (including 284 women and 483 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It notes that 264 Syrian citizens returned to places of permanent residence inside the country within 24 hours.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.9 hectares (7.1 acres) of land in the provinces of Daraa and Damascus. Twenty-nine explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

