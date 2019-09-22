UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 01:10 PM

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Over 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,352 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 452 people (including 135 women and 230 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 900 people (including 270 women and 459 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.9 hectares (about 7 acres) of land. A total of 29 explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon Women Sunday From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

27 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

27 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.