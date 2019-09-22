Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Over 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,352 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 452 people (including 135 women and 230 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 900 people (including 270 women and 459 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.9 hectares (about 7 acres) of land. A total of 29 explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.