Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,367 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 412 people (124 women and 210 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 955 people (287 women and 487 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in a statement.

The center added that since July 18, 2018, as many as 414,696 Syrian nationals have returned home.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.

