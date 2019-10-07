Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,384 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 387 people, including 117 women and 197 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 997 people, including 299 women and 508 children, returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Seven residential buildings, a water-pumping station and a bakery have been restored over the past 24 hours.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.5 hectares (6.17 acres) of land, destroying 24 explosive devices over the same period, according to the center.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.