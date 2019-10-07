UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:31 PM

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,384 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 387 people, including 117 women and 197 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 997 people, including 299 women and 508 children, returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Seven residential buildings, a water-pumping station and a bakery have been restored over the past 24 hours.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.5 hectares (6.17 acres) of land, destroying 24 explosive devices over the same period, according to the center.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Same Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

6 minutes ago

Role of Parliament must not diminish

37 minutes ago

China gold reserves rise for 10th straight month

26 minutes ago

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to start loans ..

49 minutes ago

Macron: EU Brexit deal decision 'at end of the wee ..

5 minutes ago

Trump makes way for Turkey operation against Kurds ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.