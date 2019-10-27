Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Over 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,322 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 305 people ([including] 92 women and 155 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,017 people ([including] 305 women and 519 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, four internally displaced Syrian refugees have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

The center added that Russian military had held two humanitarian actions over the past 24 hours, delivering 1,000 food sets weighing 4.9 tonnes in the province of Aleppo and 500 food sets of 2.45 tonnes in Deir ez-Zor province.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of land, destroying 32 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center said.