Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Tuesday

"Over the past 24 hours, 1330 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 261 people, including 78 women and 133 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 1069 people, including 321 women and 545 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in a statement.

Syrian engineering units also cleared 5.6 acres of land of mines, destroying 31 explosive devices, the center stated.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to the political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.