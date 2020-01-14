UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:26 PM

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1330 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 261 people, including 78 women and 133 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 1069 people, including 321 women and 545 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in a statement.

Syrian engineering units also cleared 5.6 acres of land of mines, destroying 31 explosive devices, the center stated.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to the political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Punjab Health Minister raises questions about heal ..

14 minutes ago

Several People Arrested Over Ukrainian Plane Downi ..

18 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Onl ..

18 minutes ago

Most Asian markets, yuan boosted by easing China-U ..

23 minutes ago

Results on day two of the WTA Hobart International ..

23 minutes ago

Russia to keep pushing for Libya ceasefire: Foreig ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.