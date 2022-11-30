UrduPoint.com

Over 13,000 Employees Of Seoul Metro Strike To Protest Against Downsizing Plans - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Over 13,000 Employees of Seoul Metro Strike to Protest Against Downsizing Plans - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Around 13,000 employees of Seoul Metro went on strike on Wednesday to protest against downsizing plans due to the economic crisis, causing train delays and decreasing train operating rate, media reported.

According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, two unions representing 13,000 employees or some 80% of the total workforce of the Seoul subway system announced a strike, which is the first of that kind since 2016. Employees are protesting against the operator's plans to downsize its workforce by around 1,500 people until 2026.

Although the subway operator initially proposed reconsidering the restructuring plan, the unions rejected the proposal citing the agreement of 2021, under which any "unnegotiated downsizing" is prohibited during a crisis.

To replace lacking workforce, Seoul Metro has mobilized retired employees and the ones who do not belong to any  union, as well as it plans to increase bus operations to mitigate the negative impact of the strike on the subway's operations. However, train operating rates are still expected to be lower during rush hours, it was reported.

The economic crisis has been the major driving force for protests and strikes in South Korea. Last week, the truck drivers' strike kicked off in South Korea amid soaring fuel prices. Drivers are calling on the government to expand the Safe Freight Rate minimum-pay system, which is set to expire at the end of 2022.

Related Topics

Protest Metro Seoul South Korea North Korea 2016 Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

10 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

10 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

10 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.