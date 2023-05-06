Over 13,000 People Evacuated From Western Canada Due to Wildfires - Emergency Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Over 13,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in western Canadian province of Alberta due to massive wildfires, which spread across over 10,800 acres, Steven Lacroix, the managing director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, said.

"Many communities are affected by the fires with over 13,000 Albertans evacuated from their homes ... we are working with Federal, provincial and municipal partners to deliver emergency support throughout this evolving and extremely fluid situation," Lacroix told a briefing on Friday.

Meanwhile, Christie Tucker, an information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire, said that a total of 348 wildfires occurred in Alberta this year and that over 62,000 acres were burnt.

On Friday, over 100 forest fires broke out in Alberta province after a week of record hot weather. The local authorities have been issuing multiple emergency alerts and instructions for the residents to gather pets, important documents, medication, enough food and water supplies for at least three days.