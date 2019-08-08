UrduPoint.com
Over 130,000 People Evacuated From India's Western Maharashtra State Over Floods - Reports

About 132,000 people were evacuated from the Indian western state of Maharashtra due to heavy rains and floods, which hit the region in recent weeks, local media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) About 132,000 people were evacuated from the Indian western state of Maharashtra due to heavy rains and floods, which hit the region in recent weeks, local media reported.

Almost four months' rainfall hit different areas of Maharashtra within a week prompting the local authorities to ask the military for help with evacuations, the NDTV broadcaster reported.

According to the media, Kolhapur and Sangli cities have been the most affected territories in the state, with over 100,000 people evacuated from both areas.

Rainfalls and floods have also provoked serious traffic disruptions, collapse of residential buildings, as well as various accidents.

