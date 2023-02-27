UrduPoint.com

Over 130,000 Residents In Michigan Remain Without Power After Ice Storm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:47 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Over 130,000 of residents in Michigan remain without electricity as of Monday morning after an ice storm hit the US state last week, according to the Poweroutage.us portal.

"States and territories by customers out: Michigan 132,633," the portal said, noting that additionally, almost 100,000 customers are experiencing problems with electricity in other states.

In Michigan, southern areas of the state remain the most affected by the storm in terms of electricity, the portal said. In seven counties at least 10,000 customers still have no power, it added.

Snow, freezing rain and wind gusts hit Michigan last Wednesday. Fallen trees and ice coated power lines caused massive outages.

