Over 130,0000 Protesters In Hong Kong Form Human Chain - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

Over 130,0000 Protesters in Hong Kong Form Human Chain - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Over 130,000 people in Hong Kong formed a human chain throughout the city on Friday to show solidarity with the ongoing extradition bill protests, media reported.

According to the RTHK news outlet, the "Hong Kong Way" protest started at around 7:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT). People linked hands and held illuminated flash lights.

According to the organizers of the event, about 135,000 people participated in the protest and the length of the resulting human chain was about 28 miles.

The action was planned to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the "Baltic Way," a peaceful demonstration held by an estimated 2 million people on August 23, 1989 throughout the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania against the Soviet occupation.

Hong Kong has been rocked by the protests since early June with protesters rallying against changes to the extradition legislation that would have allowed the city authorities to extradite suspects to various jurisdictions, including mainland China, without any bilateral deal.

At first, the rallies were peaceful but they subsequently led to violent clashes between the demonstrators and the police.

The city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, has since declared the bill "dead." The protesters, however, are demanding that it be withdrawn completely. The city residents also call on the authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against the protesters.

