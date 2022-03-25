Over 1,350 Russian Soldiers Killed During Operation in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In total, 1,351 Russian soldiers have been killed during the military operation in Ukraine, and 3,825 have suffered injuries, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said on Friday

"Unfortunately, during the special military operation, there are losses among our comrades-in-arms. To date, 1,351 servicemen have died, 3,825 have been injured," Rudskoy told a briefing.

According to the Russian side, Ukraine lost 30,000 troops, including over 14,000 killed and some 16,000 injured.

"In addition, at the request of the Ukrainian leadership, the country has become a haven for 6,595 foreign mercenaries and terrorists from 62 countries.

The rules of war do not apply to them, and they will be mercilessly destroyed," Rudskoy added.

The official mentioned that Donbas republics (DPR and LPR) have refused the help of volunteers and said that they will their land themselves.

"The units of the People's Militia of the LPR have liberated 93% of the territory of the republic. Currently, fighting is underway on the outskirts of Severodonetsk and Lysychans'k. The People's Militia of the DPR has taken control of 54% of the territory. The liberation of the city of Mariupol continues," Rudskoy said.