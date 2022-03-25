UrduPoint.com

Over 1,350 Russian Soldiers Killed During Operation In Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Over 1,350 Russian Soldiers Killed During Operation in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

In total, 1,351 Russian soldiers have been killed during the military operation in Ukraine, and 3,825 have suffered injuries, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) In total, 1,351 Russian soldiers have been killed during the military operation in Ukraine, and 3,825 have suffered injuries, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, during the special military operation, there are losses among our comrades-in-arms. To date, 1,351 servicemen have died, 3,825 have been injured," Rudskoy told a briefing.

According to the Russian side, Ukraine lost 30,000 troops, including over 14,000 killed and some 16,000 injured.

"In addition, at the request of the Ukrainian leadership, the country has become a haven for 6,595 foreign mercenaries and terrorists from 62 countries.

The rules of war do not apply to them, and they will be mercilessly destroyed," Rudskoy added.

The official mentioned that Donbas republics (DPR and LPR) have refused the help of volunteers and said that they will their land themselves.

"The units of the People's Militia of the LPR have liberated 93% of the territory of the republic. Currently, fighting is underway on the outskirts of Severodonetsk and Lysychans'k. The People's Militia of the DPR has taken control of 54% of the territory. The liberation of the city of Mariupol continues," Rudskoy said.

Related Topics

Injured Ukraine Russia Died Mariupol From

Recent Stories

PTI leaders review arrangements for public gatheri ..

PTI leaders review arrangements for public gathering

5 seconds ago
 45 shopkeepers fined

45 shopkeepers fined

6 seconds ago
 IG Punjab Cricket League starts

IG Punjab Cricket League starts

7 seconds ago
 Chinese seeds, technology help Pakistan enhance mu ..

Chinese seeds, technology help Pakistan enhance mulberry products exports

9 seconds ago
 Unidentified attackers shot killed man in Quetta

Unidentified attackers shot killed man in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 11th Sartyoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 11th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>