Over 137,000 Take Part In Racial Inequality Protests In UK, 135 Arrested - Home Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Over 137,000 Take Part in Racial Inequality Protests in UK, 135 Arrested - Home Secretary

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) More than 137,000 people have taken part in protests against racial inequality and police violence against minorities in the United Kingdom, Home Secretary Priti Patel said Monday, adding that 135 people have been arrested after violence flared up at several demonstrations.

"Around 200 protests took place across the country over the weekend, attended by over 100,000 people, as many as 137,500 people have now attended Black Lives Matter protests across the UK. While the majority were peaceful, a lawless minority of protesters have regrettably turned to violence," Patel told parliament.

The home secretary added that a total of 35 police officers suffered injuries during the protests, which turned violent in the capital of London. As a result, police officers made 135 arrests over the weekend, the minister added.

"The worst violence flared in London on Saturday evening with missiles and flares being thrown at police officers at Downing Street .

.. At least 35 officers have now been injured during the protests in the capital ... The thugs and criminals responsible are already being brought to justice ... As of this morning, the total number of arrests stood at 135," Patel remarked.

Instances of police officers being attacked and historic monuments such as the Cenotaph, London's most symbolic war memorial, being vandalized are indefensible, Patel added.

"This hooliganism is utterly indefensible, there is no justification for it. There is no excuse for pelting flares at brave officers, throwing bikes at police horses, attempting to disrespect the Cenotaph or vandalizing the statue of Winston Churchill," the home secretary stated.

On Saturday, protests took place in London's Parliament Square, and another large demonstration was held outside the US Embassy in London one day later as protesters rallied against the death of George Floyd, an African American male, in the custody of police officers in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25.

