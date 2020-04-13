Over 1.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia, 141,000 People Monitored - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Over 1.3 million tests to detect the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia so far, with 141,000 people remaining under medical monitoring due to suspicions of being infected, the country's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday.

Russia has confirmed 15,770 coronavirus cases so far. The death toll has reached 130.