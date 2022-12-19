More than 1.3 million of Hungary's 10 million population have taken part in the nationwide consultation on sanctions against Russia, Hungarian government spokeswoman Alexandra Szentkiralyi said on Monday.

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) More than 1.3 million of Hungary's 10 million population have taken part in the nationwide consultation on sanctions against Russia, Hungarian government spokeswoman Alexandra Szentkiralyi said on Monday.

Hungary's nationwide consultation on the impact of EU sanctions against Russia ran from October 14 to December 15. Announcing its launch in September, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said it was a pioneer format for the EU to allow citizens to express their opinions on a policy of national significance.

"(Questionnaires of) the national consultation on sanctions have been filled by 1.

363 billion people. Thanks!" Szentkiralyi said on social media.

Hungarians were asked to express their opinions on the impact of EU sanctions targeting oil and gas supplies on inflation and prices, as well as the decline in the number of Russian tourists traveling to Hungary. Unlike referendums, national consultations have no turnout threshold.

Orban said in September that participating in the public consultation was an opportunity for Hungarians to stop the surge in energy prices caused by the sanctions, adding that prices across Europe would have fallen within several days if the EU had changed its sanctions policy.