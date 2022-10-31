Over 140 Dead Following Suspension Bridge Collapse in India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The death toll from the collapse of a colonial-era suspension bridge in India's western state of Gujarat has surpassed 140, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

The bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Wednesday. More than 500 people, including children, were reportedly on the bridge when it collapsed on Sunday.

NDTV reported on Monday that at least 141 people died after the suspension bridge collapsed, while 177 people have been rescued.

At least 19 people have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Earlier on Monday, NDTV said that the death toll from the bridge collapse stood at 132.

Harsh Sanghavi, the Gujarat Minister of State for Home, told Indian media on Monday that the state authorities had initiated a criminal case against a private company that carried out work on the bridge's reconstruction.

The search and rescue operation continues.