Over 1,400 Civilians Killed, 2,000 Injured In Ukraine Since February 24 - OHCHR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Over 1,400 Civilians Killed, 2,000 Injured in Ukraine Since February 24 - OHCHR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Over 1,400 civilians have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military operation, the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) said.

"From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation's armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 2 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,455 civilian casualties in the country: 1,417 killed and 2,038 injured," the statement read on Sunday.

The office specified that 1,504 casualties (468 killed and 1,036 injured) were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, mostly on territories controlled by Kiev, and 1,951 casualties (949 killed and 1,002 injured) in other Ukrainian regions.

The statement went on to say that "as of 8 a.m. 3 April (local time), 158 children had been killed and at least 258 injured."

It added that the majority of the civilian casualties were caused "by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

