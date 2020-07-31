UrduPoint.com
Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Kazakhstan - Interdepartmental Commission

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 08:50 AM

Over 1,400 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Kazakhstan - Interdepartmental Commission

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) SULTAN, July 31 (Sputnik) - Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 1,414 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 89,078, the country's interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus said on Friday.

"We have registered 1,414 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 787 people with symptoms and 627 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 793 people, while more than 59,500 people have recovered.

The plurality of newly detected cases was registered in Almaty (218), and Nur-Sultan (232) and the East Kazakhstan Region (187).

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 671,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

