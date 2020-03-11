UrduPoint.com
Over 1,400 Passengers Disembark Coronavirus-Hit Grand Princess Cruise Ship - Company

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:13 PM

More than half of passengers have disembarked from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship, which previously docked in the Port of Oakland in the San Francisco Bay, the Princess Cruises company said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) More than half of passengers have disembarked from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship, which previously docked in the Port of Oakland in the San Francisco Bay, the Princess Cruises company said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, a total of 1,406 people had disembarked from the ship as of 7.00 p.m. local time on Tuesday (02:00 GMT Wednesday).

There were over 3,500 people aboard Grand Princess, and 21 of them (19 crew and 2 guests) have tested positive for the virus, dubbed COVID-19.

The US Department of State confirmed last week that there were four Russian citizens aboard the cruise ship.

The crew members will remain on board and only after all of the passengers disembark, the cruise ship will depart from the Port of Oakland. The team will go through the necessary procedures on board.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in the United States now stands at 28, and the total number of cases is at 1,037, of which eight have recovered.

