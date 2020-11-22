Over 1,400 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh From Armenia on Sunday - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Over 1,400 refugees have returned to the city of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"On November 22, 2020, Russian peacekeepers have led another bus convoy with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

34 buses have driven from Yerevan to the main square of Stepanakert, bringing over 1,400 people to Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the convoy was guarded by Russian peacekeepers and military police.

"The security of bus movement through the Line of Contact to return peaceful citizens to their homes in Stepanakert has been ensured by the Russian servicemen," the ministry added.