Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Over 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 1,451 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 427 people (including 128 women and 218 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,024 people (including 307 women and 522 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Syrian engineering units have defused 37 explosive devices, clearing 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of the territory in Daraa and Damascus from mines over the given period.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that have been seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

