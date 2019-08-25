UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 01:20 PM

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Over 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 1,405 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 409 people (including 123 women and 209 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 996 people (including 299 women and 508 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Syrian engineering units have defused 28 explosive devices, clearing 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of the territory.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that have been seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon Women Sunday From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

EU announces record €550 mn contribution to save ..

13 hours ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

13 hours ago

Custom Collectorate seizes Indian goods, vehicles ..

14 hours ago

Election Commission of Pakistan members appointed ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.