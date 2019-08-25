Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Over 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 1,405 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 409 people (including 123 women and 209 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 996 people (including 299 women and 508 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, Syrian engineering units have defused 28 explosive devices, clearing 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of the territory.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that have been seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.