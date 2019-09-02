UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) More than 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 1,480 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 386 people, including 116 women and 197 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,094 people, including 328 women and 558 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, six internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

The Russian servicemen have delivered 2.48 tonnes of food to the residents of two settlements located in Syria's Latakia province over the past 24 hours, the center noted.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land throughout the country, destroying 34 improvised explosive devices, according to the bulletin.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that used to be seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Russia Does Everything Possible to Form Syrian Con ..

2 minutes ago

Six bodies recovered after flash flood in Kenya na ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Accuses West of Failing to Ensure Necessary ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov Says Discussed RT, Sputnik With Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly down as China-US tariffs kick ..

5 minutes ago

Russian, Japanese Security Services' Drills to Sta ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.