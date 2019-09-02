Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) More than 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 1,480 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 386 people, including 116 women and 197 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,094 people, including 328 women and 558 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, six internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

The Russian servicemen have delivered 2.48 tonnes of food to the residents of two settlements located in Syria's Latakia province over the past 24 hours, the center noted.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land throughout the country, destroying 34 improvised explosive devices, according to the bulletin.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that used to be seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.