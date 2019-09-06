UrduPoint.com
Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) More than 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 1,451 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 439 people (including 132 women and 224 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,012 people (including 304 women and 516 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.6 hectares (6.4 acres) of land in the settlements of Al Harah and Jasim in the district of Daraa, as well as the city of Duma in the province of Damascus, destroying 42 explosive devices, it said.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

