Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:25 PM

More than 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) More than 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, a total of 1,416 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states: 423 people (including 127 women and 216 children) have arrived from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 993 people (including 298 women and 506 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The center added that three internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period.

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.5 hectares (4.95 acres) of territory and defused 34 explosive devices, according to the bulletin.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

