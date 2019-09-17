UrduPoint.com
Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) More than 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,431 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 382 people (including 115 women and 195 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 1,049 people (including 315 women and 535 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, nine internally displaced Syrians have returned to their places of residence in the Arab republic over the given period.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 3.6 hectares (8.9 acres) of land in the settlements of Al Harah and Jasim, Daraa province, and the city of Duma, Damascus province. Thirty-five explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, the center added.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

