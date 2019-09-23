UrduPoint.com
Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Over 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,451 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 438 people (including 132 women and 223 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 1,013 people (including 304 women and 517 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, three internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.6 hectares (6.4 acres) of land, destroying 30 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, according to the center.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

