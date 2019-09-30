UrduPoint.com
Over 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:17 PM

Over 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Over 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,423 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 317 people (including 95 women and 162 children) have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 1,106 people (including 332 women and 564 children) have returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, 336 internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

Fiver residential buildings, a power station and a medical center have been restored over the given period.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of land, destroying 35 explosive devices over the same period, according to the center.

As the Syrian government regained in 2017 control over most of the country's territories that used to be seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

