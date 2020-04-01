UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,400 US Service Members, Related Civilians Contracted COVID-19 - Pentagon Fact Sheet

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:56 PM

Over 1,400 US Service Members, Related Civilians Contracted COVID-19 - Pentagon Fact Sheet

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 1,400, according to a US Department of Defense (DOD) fact sheet released on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 1,400, according to a US Department of Defense (DOD) fact sheet released on Wednesday.

"Total DoD Cases (current, recovered and deaths) is 1,405," the fact sheet said.

According to the latest update, 771 military personnel have been infected, 40 of whom are hospitalized and 42 have recovered. The rest of the cases concern civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.

The death toll among Defense Department personnel has increased to five, including one service member, one dependent, one contractor and two civilian employees.

The Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker of reported COVID-19 cases around the world revealed the United States has more than 189,753 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

World United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenian Health Ministry Announces Open Call for M ..

3 minutes ago

Petition seeking evacuation of stranded Pakistanis ..

3 minutes ago

Profiteers, hoarders social criminals, deserve no ..

3 minutes ago

Over 100,000 sign up for 'Corona Relief Tigers For ..

3 minutes ago

Use malaria drugs only for virus emergencies: EU a ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad police along with philanthropists distri ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.