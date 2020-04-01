Over 1,400 US Service Members, Related Civilians Contracted COVID-19 - Pentagon Fact Sheet

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 1,400, according to a US Department of Defense (DOD) fact sheet released on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 1,400, according to a US Department of Defense (DOD) fact sheet released on Wednesday.

"Total DoD Cases (current, recovered and deaths) is 1,405," the fact sheet said.

According to the latest update, 771 military personnel have been infected, 40 of whom are hospitalized and 42 have recovered. The rest of the cases concern civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.

The death toll among Defense Department personnel has increased to five, including one service member, one dependent, one contractor and two civilian employees.

The Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker of reported COVID-19 cases around the world revealed the United States has more than 189,753 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning.