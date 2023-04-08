Close
Over 14,000 Migrants Detained By Tunisian Border Guards This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 06:10 AM

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Tunisian border guards have detained more than 14,000 people trying to cross into Europe illegally since the start of 2023, the Tunisian National Guard says.

Beginning January 1 and until the end of March, over 500 vessels with illegal migrants were intercepted in the sea off the coast of Tunisia, the national guard said in a statement on Friday.

A total of 14,406 illegal migrants were detained, the statement specified, adding that over 13,000 detained migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa, while the rest were Tunisian citizens.

Another 63 people, organizers or intermediaries of activities related to illegal migration, were detained by Tunisian law enforcement authorities between January and March of this year.

