Over 14,000 People Evacuated In Philippines Due To Unrest At Mayon Volcano - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Over 14,000 people have been evacuated in the Philippines due to unrest at the Mayon volcano, Philippine newspaper Enquirer reported.

A total of 14,376 families have been evacuated from 21 villages in the Albay province, the newspaper said, citing a report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Earlier in the day, Enquirer also said the radius of the volcano's danger zone had been expanded to 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

"All population inside the seven-kilometer extended danger zone is placed under PREPAREDNESS STATUS - meaning, evacuation will be executed anytime and should bring with their necessities in the evacuation center," the report quoted an NDRRMC order as saying.

On Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the volcanic eruption threat to Level 3, the report said, adding that in the case of Level 4, the provincial authorities will evacuate another 16,000 people from the 8-kilometer zone.

The Mayon volcano last erupted in 2018.

