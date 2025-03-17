Over 144,000 family capital deposits opened in Belarus

As of 1 March 2025, a total of 144,581 large families have opened deposit accounts in Belarus under the family capital program, including 82,600 deposit accounts to the total amount of $826 million and 61,900 deposit accounts to the total amount of Br1.6 billion, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Labor and Social Security Ministry

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) As of 1 March 2025, a total of 144,581 large families have opened deposit accounts in Belarus under the family capital program, including 82,600 deposit accounts to the total amount of $826 million and 61,900 deposit accounts to the total amount of Br1.6 billion, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Labor and Social Security Ministry.

As of 1 March 2025, a total of 93,306 families applied for permission to use family capital ahead of schedule. Of them, 75,258 applied to use the money to improve housing conditions, 10,260 to pay for healthcare services, 7,781 to pay for education and seven to buy health products for disabled people.

The ministry granted permission to use family capital earlier to 90 504 applicants. The regional breakdown is the following: Brest Oblast (19,114 families), Vitebsk Oblast (8,638), Gomel Oblast (14 407), Grodno Oblast (10,23), Minsk Oblast (15,670), Mogilev Oblast (9147) and the city of Minsk (12,805).

The Labor and Social Security Ministry noted that the family capital program applies to families raising three and more children. From 1 January till 31 December 2025 the family capital equals Br33,275.