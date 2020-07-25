Over 145,000 Americans Die From COVID-19 - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) More than 145,000 Americans have died due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center revealed.

The data shows 145,063 deaths in the United States due to COVID-19 as of Friday evening.

The United States also leads the world in reported COVID-19 cases with more than four million.