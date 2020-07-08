TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Japan declared evacuation of more than 145,000 people in the Kyoto and Nagano prefectures on its main Honshu island and issued evacuation warnings for over 131,000 residents of four other central prefectures as heavy rainfall extended to the central parts of the country, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

Evacuation warnings have been issued in Fukushima, Miyagi, Osaka and Shiga prefectures due to potential floods and landslides.

Japan has been struck by floods and landslides since Saturday.

The heavy rains first hit southwestern parts of the country, where at least 57 people died. Now the torrential rain is moving into eastern and central parts of the Japanese archipelago.

The Health Ministry said that at least 23 hospitals were affected by floods, disrupted water supplies and power outages amid the heavy rainfall in southwestern and western prefectures. The ministry added that at least 28 nursing homes, 24 child care centers and five facilities for people with disabilities have also been damaged.