Over 148 Foreign Election Observers To Monitor Sri Lanka's Presidential Polls

Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:08 PM

Over 148 foreign election observers to monitor Sri Lanka's presidential polls

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's Elections Commission on Wednesday said over 148 foreign election observers were expected to arrive in the country next week to monitor the presidential elections which will be held on Nov. 16.

The Elections Commission said that the 148 foreign observers would include 47 representatives from the Asian Election Observation Organization and 15 other representatives from India, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and South Korea.

Over 80 foreign observers from the European Union Election Observation Mission will also be deployed across Sri Lanka on and before the election day.

A total of 35 candidates will contest Sri Lanka's presidential election next month, while over 16 million people will cast their votes.

Your Thoughts and Comments

