Over 14Mln People Entered Into Poland Since February 2022 - Border Guard

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Polish Border Guard Service said on Thursday that it had recorded over 14 million entries into Poland from Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's military operation in the country.

According to the data from the Polish authorities, about 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees could currently be staying in Poland.

"On August 2, within 24 hours, agents of the Polish Border Guard registered 31,200 people at the checkpoints (crossing) from Ukraine into Poland. Since February 24, 2022, (they registered) over 14.2 million people," the border guard service said.

At the same time, 36,000 people crossed the Polish border into Ukraine within 24 hours. Since February 24, 2022, this number has reached over 12.4 million.

The statistics do not show how many people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in both directions several times.