Over 15 Foreign Embassies Staffers Wait for Moscow Court to Start Navalny Case Hearing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 15 staffers of foreign embassies and around 80 journalists have arrived at the Moscow City Court, as hearings on whether to replace Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence with a real prison term are about to start, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Over 15 staffers of foreign embassies and around 80 journalists have arrived at the Moscow City Court, as hearings on whether to replace Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence with a real prison term are about to start, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Representatives of Swiss, Latvian, Bulgarian, Polish and Austrian embassies are already inside the building, as well as Russian and foreign reporters.

Navalny's wife Yulia has already arrived as well.

The court is set consider a petition by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, which requests revoking Navalny's probation sentence under the Yves Rocher fraud case over his evasion of penitentiary control, and converting it into real time in jail.

According to Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, her client could face a 3.5-years sentence, which will be reduced taking into consideration the time spent under house arrest.