Over 1.5 Million Remain Without Power in Odesa Region - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) More than 1.5 million residents of the region of Odesa remain without electricity, only the region's critical infrastructure is connected to the power grid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Very difficult situation in the Odesa region. After the night strike, Odesa and other cities and villages in the region are in darkness. As of now, more than 1.5 million people in the Odesa region are without electricity. Only critical infrastructure is connected - and only as far as it is possible to supply electricity," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Saturday night.

He added that it will take several days to restore power supply in the region and admitted that the overall situation with regard to electricity availability in Ukraine is dire, with a "significant deficit" remaining.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that, at this time, it is impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Following another series of strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

The head of the Odesa regional administration, Maxim Marchenko, said on Monday that Odesa and its surroundings were plunged into darkness after Russia's most recent strikes that damaged the regional energy infrastructure.