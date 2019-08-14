UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 150 Children Killed In Mali In 2019 Amid Surge Of Violence - UNICEF

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

Over 150 Children Killed in Mali in 2019 Amid Surge of Violence - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The number of grave violations against children in Mali has seen a steep rise in 2019, marking more than 150 killed to date, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"There has been a sharp increase in grave violations committed against children in 2019 in Mali, particularly in killing and maiming," the release said. "Preliminary data recorded by the United Nations show that more than 150 children were killed in the first half of 2019 and 75 were injured in violent attacks."

UNICEF said the spread of violence in Mali caused more than 900 schools to remain closed. In addition, some 377,000 children are currently in need of assistance amid the intensification of inter-communal violence and the presence of armed groups in northern and central Mali.

According to UNICEF, the surge of hostilities had deteriorated humanitarian assistance to an estimated 3.4 million Malians who are facing severe food scarcity.

In 2018, the UN Human Rights Office reported an escalation of inter-communal violence in the Mopti region between the Dogon and Fulani ethnic groups. The two groups, which have traditionally settled their disputes through mediation, have accused the other of having ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) that has been operating in the region since 2012.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist United Nations Russia Mali Mopti 2018 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

8 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

9 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

15 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

15 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

15 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.