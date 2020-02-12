Over 150 Civilians Killed in Terrorist Attacks Across Syria in January - Military

More than 150 civilians were killed across Syria in January in attacks perpetrated by terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) and their patrons, the interagency coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria said in a joint statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) More than 150 civilians were killed across Syria in January in attacks perpetrated by terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) and their patrons, the interagency coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"The rise of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group and its allied formations actually disrupted the efforts of Russia and Syria aimed at reducing tensions in the area. More than 150 civilians were killed in militant attacks in January alone," the statement published on the Russian Defense Ministry's website said.

According to the statement, terrorists have blocked roads leading to three checkpoints in the Aleppo, Idlib and Hama provinces to prevent civilians from going through humanitarian corridors.

The statement added that the Syrian military seized ammunition, equipment and weapons, including those produced in western countries, left by terrorist groups during their retreat, which "indicates the continued support of militants from abroad."

The Syrian government forces, supported by Russia, have recently been increasing their efforts to expel terrorists from Idlib, the only remaining stronghold of military groups in Syria.