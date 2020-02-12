UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 150 Civilians Killed In Terrorist Attacks Across Syria In January - Military

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Over 150 Civilians Killed in Terrorist Attacks Across Syria in January - Military

More than 150 civilians were killed across Syria in January in attacks perpetrated by terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) and their patrons, the interagency coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria said in a joint statement on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) More than 150 civilians were killed across Syria in January in attacks perpetrated by terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) and their patrons, the interagency coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"The rise of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group and its allied formations actually disrupted the efforts of Russia and Syria aimed at reducing tensions in the area. More than 150 civilians were killed in militant attacks in January alone," the statement published on the Russian Defense Ministry's website said.

According to the statement, terrorists have blocked roads leading to three checkpoints in the Aleppo, Idlib and Hama provinces to prevent civilians from going through humanitarian corridors.

The statement added that the Syrian military seized ammunition, equipment and weapons, including those produced in western countries, left by terrorist groups during their retreat, which "indicates the continued support of militants from abroad."

The Syrian government forces, supported by Russia, have recently been increasing their efforts to expel terrorists from Idlib, the only remaining stronghold of military groups in Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo January From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by ..

1 minute ago

Another aircraft crashes in Mardan area

34 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

1 minute ago

Russia's GDP Grew 2.3% in Q4 of 2019, New Investme ..

1 minute ago

Rupee gains 05 paisas against dollar in interbank

1 minute ago

National Assembly (NA) issues strategic plan 2019- ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.