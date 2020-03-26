Over 150 Countries Have Less Than 100 COVID-19 Cases, Should Curb More Aggressively - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Over 150 countries have recorded less than 100 cases of the coronavirus disease, and more aggressive measures will help them contain the further spread of the disease and avoid social and economic issues, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

According to the director-general, to slow the spread of COVID-19, many countries have introduced unprecedented measures that have led to significant social and economic losses. In particular, states across the world shut schools and small businesses, canceled sporting events and urged people to stay at home. But these measures alone will not lead to the eradication of the pandemic.

"More than 150 countries and territories still have fewer than 100 cases. By taking the same aggressive actions now, these countries have the chance to prevent the community transmission and avoid some of the most severe social and economic costs seen in other countries," Tedros said at a press conference.

The head noted that, in particular, sub-Saharan Africa still had just over 1,400 coronavirus cases. If the authorities immediately take aggressive measures to contain the disease, and also test and trace contacts, they can stop the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, WHO called on the international community to use national quarantine to conduct more tests for the coronavirus.