Over 150 Injured During Anti-Government Demonstrations in Iraq - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) More than 150 people, both protesters and law enforcement officers, were injured during anti-government demonstrations in Iraq, Shafaq news reports citing sources.

In Baghdad, over 40 security officers were injured on Saturday when protesters threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at members of law enforcement.

At the same time, 63 demonstrators were injured when police used rubber bullets and tear gas, Shafaq said.

In Basra Governorate in southern Iraq, a total of 40 people were injured, both protesters and law enforcement officers, during the Saturday protests.

On Saturday, hundreds of Iraqis marked the anniversary of the anti-government protests held in 2019, when over 500 people, both demonstrators and members of security forces, were killed during the crackdown on protesters.